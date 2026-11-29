While term insurance generally covers deaths arising from natural causes, illnesses and accidents, certain circumstances may trigger additional scrutiny or claim rejection. The final settlement depends on the policy terms, accuracy of disclosures, policy validity and applicable regulatory provisions. \

Here are 18 common scenarios and their potential claim outcomes.

S.No. Circumstances of death Potential claim outcome 1 Suicide within 12 months Limited refund as per policy terms 2 Suicide after 12 months Generally covered, subject to policy terms 3 Death due to cancer Covered, subject to applicable disclosure requirements 4 Death due to heart attack Generally covered 5 Death due to COVID-19 or pandemic Advertisement Generally covered 6 Death in a road accident Generally covered 7 Death due to natural disasters Generally covered 8 Death during hazardous or adventure sports Subject to disclosures and policy terms 9 Death due to alcohol or drug overdose Possible investigation or exclusion 10 Death while committing a criminal act Subject to policy-specific conditions 11 Death due to intentional self-inflicted injury Subject to applicable exclusions 12 Death due to undisclosed pre-existing illness Investigation or possible rejection 13 Death involving undisclosed smoking or tobacco use Possible investigation for misrepresentation 14 Death during war or terrorism Advertisement Subject to policy-specific exclusions 15 Murder where the nominee is a suspect Settlement may be withheld pending investigation 16 Murder where the nominee is proven guilty Other legally eligible beneficiaries may receive the payout 17 Death after policy lapse Generally not covered 18 Death after policy expiry Not covered

Medical and financial disclosures matter

Failure to disclose pre-existing illnesses such as diabetes, hypertension or heart disease can trigger investigations. Similarly, concealing smoking or drinking habits, submitting false income documents, providing incorrect occupational details or failing to disclose existing insurance policies can create complications.

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Insurers use this information to assess mortality risks, determine premiums and establish eligibility for coverage.

Understanding the three-year protection

Section 45 of the Insurance Act, 1938, provides significant protection to policyholders. A life insurance policy cannot generally be called into question on any ground, including fraud, after three years from the date of issuance, commencement of risk, revival or addition of a rider, whichever is later.

However, this protection does not override policy expiry, lapses or valid contractual exclusions.

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Missing premiums can prove costly

Insurers provide a grace period for overdue premiums. Failure to make payments within this period can result in policy lapse, potentially leaving dependants without financial protection. Policyholders should also understand the conditions governing revival.

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What policyholders should do

Individuals should provide accurate medical, financial and lifestyle information, pay premiums on time, regularly update nominee details and retain copies of proposal forms and medical records.

They should also examine policy exclusions carefully, particularly the distinction between standard term insurance coverage and additional accidental death riders.

While claim settlement ratios are useful when selecting insurers, they should not be the sole consideration. Transparent disclosures, appropriate coverage and uninterrupted policy validity remain critical to ensuring financial protection for dependants.