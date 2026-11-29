According to the US Department of State's December 2026 Visa Bulletin, India's final action date for the F4 family-sponsored category, which covers brothers and sisters of adult US citizens, stands at February 15, 2007. The F2A category, covering spouses and children of lawful permanent residents, has a final action date of November 22, 2026. Meanwhile, the F3 category for married sons and daughters of US citizens has a cutoff date of October 22, 2015.

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Why Indian siblings face lengthy Green Card waits

The F4 category allows US citizens aged 21 or older to petition for eligible brothers and sisters. However, the category is subject to annual visa limits, resulting in substantial backlogs for applicants from countries with high demand, including India.

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With the F4 final action date at February 15, 2007, the category remains focused on applications with priority dates from nearly two decades ago. Applicants whose priority dates fall after this cutoff generally must wait until their dates become eligible for final approval.

The cutoff does not establish an exact waiting period for every applicant. The actual timeline depends on the priority date, visa availability, application processing and future movement in the monthly Visa Bulletin.

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US family Green Card dates for Indians

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Spouses and children of Green Card holders: What F2A means

The F2A category covers spouses and unmarried children under 21 of lawful permanent residents. India's final action date for December 2026 stands at November 22, 2026.

The Dates for Filing chart lists F2A as current for all countries covered by the bulletin, including India. However, filing eligibility and final approval are different stages of the immigration process.

A current filing date may allow eligible applicants to submit documentation, subject to applicable rules. It does not automatically guarantee immediate Green Card approval. Applicants seeking adjustment of status in the US should also check the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) website to determine which Visa Bulletin chart applies for the relevant month.

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Married sons and daughters face a separate queue

The F3 category applies to married sons and daughters of US citizens. India's final action date is October 22, 2015, in the December 2026 bulletin.

This means applicants with later priority dates generally cannot receive final approval until their dates become eligible and visas are available. The F3 category operates under a separate allocation from F2A and F4, making it important for families to check the category relevant to their circumstances.