The list also includes The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Thunderbolts and Captain America: Brave New World, which expand the superhero universe beyond the original Avengers team. While Marvel has not officially confirmed this entire selection as a mandatory viewing list, these titles offer fans a way to revisit important developments before the next major crossover.

READ THIS: Thor in danger, Steve Rogers returns: 6 Avengers: Doomsday trailer moments you can't miss

Advertisement

Avengers: Doomsday watchlist: Full list of movies and series

The recommended watchlist begins with the original X-Men films before moving through the MCU's major superhero team-ups and multiverse-related stories.

The 15 titles featured in the list are:

X-Men (2000)

X2: X-Men United (2003)

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

The Avengers (2012)

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Loki Seasons 1 and 2 (2021–2023)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022)

Deadpool & Wolverine (2024)

Captain America: Brave New World (2025)

Thunderbolts (2025)

The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025)

ALSO READ: Spider-Man's ₹72.5 crore, Endgame's ₹65 crore: Can Avengers: Doomsday set a new India record on 17 December?

Why these Marvel titles are important

Advertisement

The list brings together films that establish the Avengers, explore the multiverse and introduce superhero teams beyond the MCU's original lineup. The Avengers, Infinity War and Endgame provide the foundation for the franchise's biggest team-up stories, while Loki explores timelines and the consequences of altering the course of events.

Meanwhile, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Deadpool & Wolverine explore connections between different universes. The inclusion of the X-Men films also points to the importance of Marvel's wider superhero catalogue as the franchise brings together characters from different cinematic backgrounds.