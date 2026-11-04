190-day battery in a toothbrush? Xiaomi's new ₹3,100 gadget has a surprising feature

Battery shock
A toothbrush that claims to last 190 days on a single charge? Xiaomi has launched its new in China, bringing an unusually long battery-life claim to an everyday bathroom essential. The toothbrush supports USB Type-C charging and takes approximately six hours to charge fully. But can a toothbrush really keep running for more than six months without needing to be plugged in?
Sonic upgrade
Xiaomi is giving its electric toothbrush a serious technological makeover! The Mijia Electric Toothbrush 2 Pro features Sonic Vibration Motor 2.0, which the company claims helps remove plaque efficiently. It also comes with multiple brushing modes and a redesigned brush head featuring soft rubber and shock-absorbing materials. The flexible design aims to adapt to the contours of the mouth, offering a gentler brushing experience.
Screen surprise
Your toothbrush can now tell you where you've missed brushing! Xiaomi's new Mijia Electric Toothbrush 2 Pro features a colour display that provides real-time feedback on brushing duration and coverage. If you miss certain areas or brush for too little time, the screen displays an alert. With a default brushing session of four minutes, Xiaomi is bringing smart tracking to a routine most people barely think about.
Pressure police
Brushing too hard could trigger a warning from your toothbrush! Xiaomi's latest electric toothbrush introduces a two-way pressure alert system designed to notify users when they apply either too much or too little pressure. The feature aims to encourage more consistent brushing habits while reducing excessive force on teeth and gums. But that's not the only technology Xiaomi has packed into this compact device.
Price twist
A smart electric toothbrush with a colour screen, pressure alerts and a claimed 190-day battery life for around ₹3,100? Xiaomi has priced the Mijia Electric Toothbrush 2 Pro at 249 yuan in China. The device also features IPX8 water resistance, making it suitable for wet bathroom environments. However, there's one catch for Indian buyers: Xiaomi has not announced whether or when the toothbrush will launch in India.