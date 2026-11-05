Star Air cuts weekly flights by 15-20% amid rising fuel costs; check details

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Rising ATF prices put pressure on airlines

Aviation turbine fuel is one of the largest components of an airline's operating expenses, accounting for around 40 per cent of total costs. The recent surge in fuel prices, partly linked to the crisis in West Asia, has added to the financial challenges facing carriers.

For regional airlines such as Star Air, the impact is particularly significant because they operate on routes connecting smaller cities and towns, where demand and ticket pricing can limit their ability to pass on higher costs to passengers.

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The airline's management believes a dedicated pricing mechanism for regional carriers could help cushion the impact of fuel-price volatility while supporting affordable air travel and regional connectivity.

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Star Air seeks special fuel-pricing mechanism

According to the report, the airline has called for a special arrangement that would allow regional carriers to access aviation fuel at more stable prices. The proposal could include a separate pricing structure for airlines operating specific routes under the government's Regional Connectivity Scheme, known as UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik).

Regional airlines account for approximately 3 per cent of the country's total ATF consumption, the executive noted. A targeted support mechanism could therefore help these operators without requiring a broad-based intervention across the aviation industry.

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The proposal comes after the government introduced a Price Stabilisation Fund (PSF) earlier in 2026 to provide relief to airlines facing exceptional fuel-price volatility. The scheme has since lapsed, and the government is yet to take a final decision on whether to reintroduce it.