Looking for a government job? RVNL is hiring for three posts with salaries up to Rs 1.6 lakh; check eligibility, fees & last date

According to the official notification issued on October 23, RVNL has announced one vacancy for each post.

Manager (CSR): Salary between Rs 50,000 and Rs 1,60,000 per month. Maximum age is 40 years.

Deputy Manager (CS): Salary between Rs 40,000 and Rs 1,40,000 per month. Maximum age is 35 years.

Assistant Manager (CS): Salary between Rs 30,000 and Rs 1,20,000 per month. Maximum age is 35 years.

All three vacancies are in the unreserved category.

Who can apply?

For Manager (CSR), candidates must have a two-year full-time master's degree in Social Work from a UGC-recognised university.

For Deputy Manager (CS), applicants must be graduates and members of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

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For Assistant Manager (CS), candidates must have a commerce degree along with CS (Inter), CA (Inter) or CMA (Inter).

Applicants must have relevant work experience of eight, five and three years, respectively, along with meeting the required salary or pay-grade conditions.

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), a Navratna CPSE under the Ministry of Railways, invites applications from experienced professionals for the following positions: 1. Manager (Corporate Social Responsibility) – 01 Post 2. Deputy Manager (Company Secretary) – 01 Post 3. Assistant Manager (Company Secretary) – 01 Post Job Location: Corporate Office, New Delhi Last Date to Apply: 21 November 2026 (up to 6:00 PM) For detailed eligibility criteria, experience requirements and application procedure, refer to the official notification: https://t.co/gvtETBhaTw #RVNL #Recruitment #CareerOpportunity #Hiring #PSUJobs #GovernmentJobs #CPSE #RVNLJobs #CompanySecretary #CSR — Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (@RailVikas) November 4, 2026

Private-sector candidates must have a minimum annual CTC of Rs 12 lakh for Manager (CSR), Rs 10 lakh for Deputy Manager (CS) and Rs 8 lakh for Assistant Manager (CS).

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Selection process and application fee

Candidates may be selected through a written test, interview and medical examination. RVNL may change the selection process if required.

General and OBC candidates must pay Rs 400 through a Demand Draft in favour of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, payable at New Delhi. SC, ST, EWS and PwBD/PWD candidates are exempt from the fee.

How to apply?

Candidates must download the application form from the official RVNL website and submit it with the required documents.

Applications must reach RVNL's New Delhi office by post or by hand before 6 pm on November 21, 2026. Scanned copies must also be emailed to career@rvnl.org by the same deadline.

Candidates applying for more than one post must submit separate applications.

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Important conditions for selected candidates

Selected candidates will have a probation period of two years. They must also sign a service bond of Rs 4 lakh plus GST and serve RVNL for at least three years, excluding probation.

Existing RVNL employees may get age relaxation based on their service period, subject to eligibility conditions.

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Candidates can visit www.rvnl.org for the complete notification and application form.