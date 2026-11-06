Nearly 190 km on a Hero electric bike? VIDA Project VXZ hides an unexpected twist

Electric rebellion
Hero MotoCorp is preparing to take its electric ambitions beyond scooters! At EICMA 2026, the company showcased its VIDA Project VXZ, a sporty electric streetfighter developed with US-based Zero Motorcycles. Dressed in striking pink and purple bodywork, the motorcycle features an aggressive headlamp, muscular panels and a raised tail. But beneath its futuristic appearance, Hero has revealed some interesting engineering details.
Range mystery
Nearly 190 km on a full charge? Hero's VIDA Project VXZ has dropped an intriguing clue about its possible riding range! The motorcycle's digital instrument cluster displayed 150 km of estimated range with 80% battery remaining. A simple calculation suggests around 188 km at full charge. However, Hero has not confirmed an official range figure, battery capacity or testing conditions. Could the production motorcycle deliver something different?
Charging secret
Where do you plug in an electric motorcycle that looks like a petrol-powered streetfighter? Hero's Project VXZ hides its charging port beneath a hinged panel on the sculpted enclosure that resembles a conventional fuel tank. Photographs from EICMA 2026 reveal the charging inlet for the first time. But Hero has kept some important details under wraps, including charging speed, connector type and onboard charger capacity.
Belt surprise
Forget the familiar motorcycle chain! Hero's new electric streetfighter features a belt-drive system that transfers power from a motor positioned near the swingarm pivot to the rear wheel. The Project VXZ also has a large finned enclosure around its central mechanical components. However, Hero has not revealed motor output, torque or battery specifications. Will this unusual setup become a defining feature of its production electric motorcycle?
Digital clues
An electric Hero motorcycle with Sport mode, traction control and an SOS button? The Project VXZ's large colour display offers a glimpse of the technology Hero is exploring. Its interface shows a motorcycle graphic, battery information, estimated range and parking functions, while ABS and traction-control symbols also appear. The handlebar switchgear includes a dedicated mode selector, but not all these features have been confirmed for a production model.
Launch suspense
Hero's electric streetfighter has returned, but Indian buyers still have no launch date! First previewed at EICMA 2025, Project VXZ subsequently appeared in design-registration images before its latest showing at EICMA 2026. It now reveals USD front forks, a rear monoshock, disc brakes and a distinctive digital cockpit. Yet Hero has announced neither its price nor its production timeline. Could this be the company's next major electric motorcycle?