Nearly 190 km on a Hero electric bike? VIDA Project VXZ hides an unexpected twist

Launch suspense

Hero's electric streetfighter has returned, but Indian buyers still have no launch date! First previewed at EICMA 2025, Project VXZ subsequently appeared in design-registration images before its latest showing at EICMA 2026. It now reveals USD front forks, a rear monoshock, disc brakes and a distinctive digital cockpit. Yet Hero has announced neither its price nor its production timeline. Could this be the company's next major electric motorcycle?