Diwali 2026: ₹10 crore-plus home sales surge 22-fold to ₹8,347 crore on Dwarka Expressway; what's driving demand?

The surge comes amid sustained demand for premium housing across Delhi-NCR, supported by improving infrastructure, connectivity and an expanding pipeline of luxury residential developments.

Dwarka Expressway prices jump 135%

Property prices along Dwarka Expressway have also witnessed substantial appreciation.

According to ANAROCK, average residential prices increased 135% between 2021 and the first half of 2026, rising from ₹6,032 per sq ft to ₹14,180 per sq ft.

This means a hypothetical 1,500 sq ft apartment, valued at approximately ₹90.48 lakh in 2021, would cost around ₹2.13 crore at the reported average rate in 2026, excluding additional charges.

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The appreciation has transformed Dwarka Expressway from an emerging residential market into an established premium housing corridor.

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Delhi-NCR premium housing demand remains strong

The broader Delhi-NCR market is also witnessing sustained activity in higher-priced residential properties.

According to Knight Frank India, sales of homes priced between ₹2 crore and ₹5 crore increased 8% year-on-year to 15,333 units during January-September 2026.

New launches in the same price category rose 15% to 17,273 units, indicating continued developer confidence.

Gurugram remains central to this expansion, with Golf Course Road, Golf Course Extension Road, Dwarka Expressway and New Gurgaon attracting buyers seeking larger residences and modern amenities.

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Is Diwali boosting luxury housing sales?

Developers expect the festive season to support buyer sentiment, particularly among those considering long-term property investments.

Aman Sarin, Director and CEO of Anant Raj Limited, said Gurugram continues to attract both end-users and investors, with buyers increasingly prioritising connectivity, planning, construction quality and long-term value.

The company has launched The Estate One, an ultra-luxury residential development on Golf Course Extension Road, within its larger township spanning more than 200 acres.

Mohit Agarwal, Business Head at Conscient Infrastructure, said New Gurgaon is also gaining prominence as infrastructure and connectivity improve.

Meanwhile, Hero Realty CEO Rohit Kishore highlighted growing premium housing demand in emerging markets, including Mohali and Ludhiana.

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Should buyers invest now?

Despite the sharp appreciation, prospective buyers should evaluate affordability, project completion timelines, location-specific supply and potential rental returns.

The nearly 22-fold increase represents the value of ultra-luxury transactions, not the number of homes sold, and does not guarantee similar future growth.

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With Diwali traditionally considered an auspicious period for property purchases, developers expect continued interest. However, buyers should prioritise financial suitability and long-term fundamentals over festive sentiment alone.

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