Price shock

Would you spend ₹1.20 lakh on a Vivo smartphone? Vivo has launched three flagship phones in India: the X500, X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max. Prices start at ₹1,19,999 and climb to ₹1,64,999 for the entry-level Pro Max variant. With advanced ZEISS cameras, powerful MediaTek processors and premium displays, Vivo is targeting buyers willing to spend big on smartphone photography.