Price shock
Would you spend ₹1.20 lakh on a Vivo smartphone? Vivo has launched three flagship phones in India: the X500, X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max. Prices start at ₹1,19,999 and climb to ₹1,64,999 for the entry-level Pro Max variant. With advanced ZEISS cameras, powerful MediaTek processors and premium displays, Vivo is targeting buyers willing to spend big on smartphone photography.
Zoom monster
Imagine capturing distant subjects with a smartphone camera designed for professional-style photography. The Vivo X500 Pro Max packs a massive 200MP ZEISS APO telephoto camera, while the X500 Pro features a 64MP telephoto lens. Vivo is also offering optional 200mm and 400mm ZEISS telephoto extenders, priced at ₹15,999 and ₹27,999 respectively. But how much difference can these accessories make to mobile photography?
Battery beast
A flagship smartphone with a 7,800mAh battery? The Vivo X500 Pro Max combines enormous battery capacity with 90W wired and 40W wireless fast charging. The X500 Pro packs a smaller 6,510mAh battery with the same charging capabilities. Both phones run on MediaTek's 2nm Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset, designed to handle demanding applications, gaming and photography.
Display spectacle
A smartphone screen bright enough to reach 5,000 nits? The Vivo X500 Pro Max features a 6.85-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, while the Pro offers a compact 6.36-inch display. The standard X500 goes further with a claimed 6,000-nit local peak brightness. All three models will go on sale in India on December 3 through Amazon, Flipkart and Vivo's online store.