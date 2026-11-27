Price shock

Would you spend ₹5.50 lakh on a laptop? HP has launched the OmniBook Ultra 16 (2026) in India with a starting price of ₹5,49,999 for the 64GB RAM variant. Designed for AI developers, content creators and demanding professionals, the laptop promises enormous computing power. But there's an even more expensive version that takes the price close to ₹7 lakh.