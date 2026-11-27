Price shock
Would you spend ₹5.50 lakh on a laptop? HP has launched the OmniBook Ultra 16 (2026) in India with a starting price of ₹5,49,999 for the 64GB RAM variant. Designed for AI developers, content creators and demanding professionals, the laptop promises enormous computing power. But there's an even more expensive version that takes the price close to ₹7 lakh.
AI monster
What makes a laptop worth nearly ₹7 lakh? The OmniBook Ultra 16 runs on NVIDIA's RTX Spark N1X superchip, combining a 20-core CPU with a 6,144-core Blackwell RTX GPU. HP claims it can deliver up to 1 petaflop of FP4 AI performance, allowing developers to run demanding AI workloads, including large models and intelligent agents, directly on the device.
Memory madness
Forget the usual 16GB or 32GB RAM. HP is offering the OmniBook Ultra 16 with up to a staggering 128GB of unified memory, paired with 1TB SSD storage. The 64GB variant costs ₹5,49,999, while the 128GB model is priced at ₹6,99,999. The extra memory is designed for professionals handling large AI models and complex creative workloads, rather than everyday browsing and office tasks.
Display spectacle
A laptop display that can hit 1,100 nits of brightness? The OmniBook Ultra 16 features a 16-inch 3K OLED touchscreen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 100% DCI-P3 colour coverage. Its HDR brightness can reach 1,100 nits, while Corning Gorilla Glass 3 provides screen protection. With quad speakers, a 5MP IR camera and premium aluminium construction, HP is targeting users who demand more from their screens.
Charging twist
A powerful laptop with a 99Wh battery sounds promising, but can it charge quickly? HP claims the OmniBook Ultra 16 can reach approximately 50% charge in just 30 minutes using its included 140W USB-C GaN charger. The laptop also features Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0 and multiple connectivity ports. Shipping begins December 1, while eligible SBI credit card buyers can receive up to ₹40,000 cashback.