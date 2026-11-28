Which police clearance documents will be required?

Under the new rules, applicants must submit judicial, criminal or police clearance certificates from their country of origin and every country where they have resided during the previous three years.

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The certificates must be issued at the national or federal level, where applicable, and dated within three months before the visa application. Documents must also be apostilled or legalised, depending on the applicable requirements, and translated into Spanish.

Applicants who have lived or worked in multiple countries may face additional challenges obtaining records from different authorities and completing authentication and translation formalities.

Will the rule apply to visa renewals?

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Yes. According to Fragomen, visa renewals will be treated as new applications and will require the relevant police clearance certificates. This could create difficulties for foreign nationals whose visas are nearing expiry, particularly when obtaining documents from overseas authorities takes several weeks.

The Colombian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not clarified whether transitional arrangements will apply to renewals submitted from within the country.

Foreign nationals unable to submit renewal applications before their visas expire may generally remain in Colombia for 30 calendar days and may be eligible to obtain a salvoconducto, a temporary immigration document, for an additional 30 days. However, they will not be authorised to work after their visas expire, according to the advisory.

What about pending applications?

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Authorities have yet to clarify whether the new requirement will apply to applications submitted before December 1 but still awaiting approval. Applicants could face uncertainty over whether additional documents will be requested.

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Those with pending applications should monitor communications from Colombian authorities and remain prepared to provide supplementary documentation if required.

What does it mean for Indian applicants?

Indian nationals planning to travel to Colombia for employment, business or long-term residence should account for the additional documentation in their visa preparation schedules.

Those who have lived in several countries over the past three years may need to obtain multiple police clearance certificates, potentially delaying applications.

Employers hiring foreign professionals should also review upcoming visa applications and renewals to minimise disruptions to recruitment and onboarding.