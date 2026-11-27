Cleaning revolution
What if your floors could be swept and mopped while you relax on the sofa? Haier has launched its Civic AI Maxx robot vacuum cleaner in India at ₹59,999. With powerful 8,000Pa suction, the device is designed to pick up dust, food crumbs and pet hair. It offers four cleaning modes, allowing users to choose between sweeping, mopping or doing both together.
Self-cleaning surprise
Imagine a cleaning robot that washes and dries its own mop! The Civic AI Maxx comes with an automated maintenance dock that collects dust in a 3-litre bag and washes its rotating mop pads using separate water tanks. It then dries them with 45°C hot air. The system promises to reduce the messy job of cleaning the cleaner, although users still need to refill water and empty the dock periodically.
Laser intelligence
Ever wondered how a robot knows which corner of your house needs cleaning? The Civic AI Maxx uses LDS laser navigation to map rooms and plan cleaning routes. It can remember multiple floor layouts, detect carpets and automatically increase suction when moving onto them. With an extendable mop for edges and sensors to avoid falls, the device aims to navigate complicated household spaces with minimal supervision.
Battery marathon
Can a robot clean your home for three hours without stopping? Haier claims its 5,200mAh battery can deliver up to 180 minutes of cleaning on a single charge. When power runs low, it automatically returns to its charging dock. Users can also schedule cleaning, select specific rooms and create restricted zones through the HaiSmart app, while Google voice control adds another layer of convenience.