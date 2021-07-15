CBIC speeds up clearance of COVID-19 vaccine at airports

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has put in place a COVID-19 Vaccine Response Team (CVRT) for speedy clearances of COVID-19 vaccines at all major airports.

"The CVRT will function as a single point of contact for all the clearance related to COVID-19 vaccine shipments and coordinate among the concerned stakeholders to ensure that vaccines are given instant delivery upon arrival," said the Finance Ministry.

CBIC's this decision came after it realised that efficient and expeditious release of temperature-sensitive vaccines would be a critical requirement in the collective fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, the CBIC has enabled the import/export of vaccines in relation to COVID -19 through Courier, by issuing the Courier Imports and Exports (Electronic Declaration and Processing) Amendment Regulations, 2020.

So far, India has allowed domestically manufactured Covid vaccines and import of one from Russia (Sputnik V).

The Courier Regulations earlier had certain limits on the value of goods that could be brought in through courier, whereas the amended regulations allow the import and export of COVID vaccines through courier without any value limit.

As the vaccines would be transported through special containers equipped with temperature monitoring and tracking devices, provision has also been made for their duty-free temporary admission, the ministry said.

"CBIC would closely monitor the vaccine logistics to ensure their seamless movement at the borders and address any challenges that may arise in this regard," the ministry added.

(With PTI inputs)

