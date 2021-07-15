Ford plans to wind up India factory operations, in talks with Ola for contract manufacturing

Ford Motor Company is looking to wind up its manufacturing operations in India and may take a call on its factories in Maraimalai Nagar, Chennai, and Sanand, Ahmedabad later this year.



The American automobile giant is holding talks with several car companies for both contract manufacturing and/or sale of its factories in the country, the latest being with Ola, which may use Ford's factories to manufacture electric cars.

Meanwhile, terming it speculative, Ford India's spokesperson told the Economic Times, "We would not like to comment on speculations. We continue to assess our capital allocations in India and expect to have an answer in the second half of this year."

The automobile company went slow with its contract manufacturing talks for two years because "talks were at an advanced level with Mahindra & Mahindra" and it was considering "cross badging and new product alliance plans with the Indian partner would take care of Ford India's 400000 units per annum capacity at Maraimalainagar and Sanand," a source told the publication.

After calling off its talks with M&M, in January this year, Ford started the process all over again to identify partners comprising Changan, MG, and Great Wall.