Ola scooter bookings now open; buyers must deposit Rs 499 for the EV

Ola Electric has started accepting bookings for its electric scooter. Buyers can reserve Ola Scooter on olaelectric.com by paying a refundable deposit of Rs 499.

Ola Electric's chief Bhavish Aggarwal made the announcement via his official Twitter handle, and said, "India's EV revolution begins today! Bookings now open for the Ola Scooter! India has the potential to become the world leader in EVs and we're proud to lead this charge! #JoinTheRevolution at http://olaelectric.com @olaelectric."

Ola will reveal the features and the price in coming days. Ola claims that its electric scooter will be priced aggressively to make it accessible widely. Those who reserve now will get priority delivery.

Ola electric's first two-wheeler 'Ola Scooter' will be rolling out from the company's Futurefactory, which it claims will be the world’s largest two-wheeler factory. The factory is being built on a 500-acre site in Tamil Nadu.

Ola Electric is working to operationalise the first phase with 2 million annual capacity soon. The factory is likely to reach its full capacity of 10 million annual vehicles by next year.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman & Group CEO, said, “With its incredible performance, technology and design along with aggressive pricing, it will help accelerate the transition to sustainable mobility. India has the opportunity and potential to become the world leader in EVs and at Ola, we are proud to lead this charge.”

