Digitalisation of census process to ensure 100% enumeration: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday asserted that with digitalisation of the census process in the country, a "100 per cent perfect enumeration" can be expected in the next counting exercise, which has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking after inaugurating the office building of the Directorate of Census Operations (Assam) here, Shah stressed on the importance of proper enumeration for better planning of the country's development.

"With the next census to be conducted in e-mode, it will be a 100 per cent perfect enumeration and on its basis, the country's developmental planning for the next 25 years will be undertaken," he said.

"Census is important from various aspects. For a state like Assam, which is population-sensitive, it is even more vital," the home minister added.