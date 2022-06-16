Govt gives draft guidelines for working of Ro-Ro and Ro-Pax ferry service along Indian coast

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has said that it has begun developing an ecosystem for the promotion of Ro-Ro ferry and waterway transportation in the country. Ro-Ro ferry and waterway transportation, as per the government, can be highly advantageous by reducing travel time, improving the cost of logistics and by lowering pollution in comparison to the conventional mode of transportation.

The Ministry also said that will financially support over 45 projects with a total cost of Rs 1900 crore. The scheme, that comes under the ministry's Sagarmala Programme, also has the provision to establish a course for the Ro-Pax Ferry service between Ghogha - Hazira in Gujarat and Mumbai - Mandwa in Maharashtra.

This service has transported 7 lakh passengers and over 1.5 lakh vehicles since its inception. Additional projects have been planned at Pipavav and Muldwarka in Gujarat and Ghodbunder, Veldur, Vasai, Kashid, Rewas, Manori and JN Port in Maharashtra.

The guidelines have two main aims under ferry operation, concessions for terminal operation and license for operation of Ro-Pax vessels. These guidelines will attempt to make the entire process uniform for the development and smooth functioning of ferry services while also pushing for ease of doing business by cutting unnecessary delays and bringing forward digital interventions at the customer interface, the ministry said.

They will also help State/UT Governments and Port Authorities introduce such projects with ease by standardising procedures.

The Ministry added that it is keen on seeking feedback and including suggestions on the draft guidelines for the operationalisation of Ro-Ro and Ro-Pax ferry service along the coast of India from all the stakeholders.