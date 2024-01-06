How can they be so clean?: PM Modi's visit sparks Lakshadweep vs Maldives debate

A Lakshadweep versus Maldives war is on in X. The catalyst: PM Narendra Modi's trip to the archipelago. The visit sparked speculation that India was trying to boost tourism in the islands at the cost of Maldives, one of the first Asian nations where tourist arrivals have exceeded pre-pandemic levels.

Lakshadweep was the most searched keyword on the Google search engine since PM Modi's visit. On Friday, over 50,000 people looked up the Union Territory on Google, marking a peak in interest after PM's post that he was "still in awe" of the "stunning" beauty of the islands and the "incredible warmth" of its people.

The visit escalated a duel on X with the Maldives Deputy Minister retweeting some tweets that poked fun on the PM's push for Lakshadweep.

“The move is great. However, the idea of competing with us is delusional. How can they provide the service we offer? How can they be so clean? The permanent smell in the rooms will be the biggest downfall,” Zahid Rameez, a member of the Progressive Party of Maldives, posted on the blogging platform.

The Indian side weighed in as well.

"Angry blokes from our side are more lethal than any army...Now everyday people will post photos of cancelled trips and the Maldivians will suffer," posted Suhel Seth, popular columnist and managing partner of Counselage India.



The visit comes at a time when India is pressing to keep its troops and military equipment in the Maldives. A press release from the Maldivian president’s office said an agreement has already been reached to remove around 70 Indian troops. President Mohamed Muizzu, who was elected in September, heads a party that’s seen to be close to Beijing and has welcomed Chinese investment.

The troop removal issue illustrates a struggle between India and China for influence in the archipelago, which is situated on busy shipping routes in the Indian Ocean. Both nations have invested heavily in upgrading infrastructure in the Maldives and extending loans to the country.

Muizzu as part of his election promise had vowed to adjust the Maldives’s “India first” policy and remove military personnel from the archipelago. The president’s statement came days after meeting PM Modi at the COP28 summit in the United Arab Emirates.

In the Maldives, India operates and maintains radars, helicopters and aircraft, some of which are used for medical evacuations. The Indian Navy also patrols surrounding waters.