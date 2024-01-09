India should give up any residual dream of British empire: Top Chinese scholar on Maldives

India should give up any residual dream of the British-Indian empire, which wants to control the subcontinent,

Victor Gao, vice president of Beijing-based think tank – the Center for China and Globalisation -- told Global Times amid an escalating row between India and Maldives.

The comments came following a boycott call in response to the derogatory language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by some Maldivian politicians who saw his promotion of Lakshadweep as aimed at hurting the country's tourism business.

"Maldives wants to promote their tourism, want to increase the living standards of its people, and make sure it will be sustainable. This is something that all of us, including countries like India and China need to fully respect," Gao said, adding that countries like India should respect the special nature of nations such as Maldives.

Gao said India has "little bit of distorted attitude...because it views itself as the dominant country in the subcontinent".

"Countries like Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Maldives are different, they are not the same as India," he said.

Tensions between India and the Maldives have escalated since President Muizzu, perceived as pro-China, took charge defeating India-friendly Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

Muizzu campaigned on the "India Out" plank and has urged India to withdraw its military personnel from the Maldives. Muizzu is on a state visit to China where he is expected to hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and sign various agreements, marking a new historical starting point in China-Maldives relations.

"It is up to the Maldives government to decide which country should be visited by their president," Gao said.

China's state media in an editorial referred to India's diplomatic row with the Maldives, calling for an "open-minded" approach to looking at South Asian issues.



The Maldives government has suspended three ministers over their comments on PM Modi's visit to Lakshadweep.

The Maldivian government has distanced itself from the "insulting" comments by the three ministers, and called the matter their "personal opinion that do not represent the views of the government".