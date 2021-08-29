Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi to address nation at 11 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am on Sunday.

This will be the 80th edition of the programme wherein PM Modi is likely to speak about national issues.

The episode will be broadcast on All India Radio (AIR), Doordarshan, AIR news website www.newsonair.com and newsonair Mobile App. It will also be streamed live on DD News, YouTube channels of AIR, and the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

In the 79th edition of Mann Ki Baat, the prime minister had asked people to read thrilling stories pertaining to Kargil and salute the war heroes. PM Modi called the Kargil war a symbol of bravery and patience.

"This year, Kargil Diwas will be celebrated amid Amrit Mahotsav. I urge people to read about the Kargil war and remember our warriors," he had said.

PM Modi added that the programme is guided by the views of the youth of India. The prime minister stated that according to recent study by mygov.in, around 75% of those who send their messages and suggestions to Mann Ki Baat are below 35 years.