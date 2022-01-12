PNG prices hiked in Delhi; effective from today

While fuel rates remained unchanged, Indraprastha Gas (IGL), which retails piped natural gas (PNG), has hiked its prices in Delhi. The new rates will be effective from today.

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has increased the PNG price by Rs 0.50 per standard cubic meter from Wednesday.

The decision for the price increase is to cover the hike in input gas cost.

With the latest price revision, the applicable price in capital Delhi would be Rs 35.61 per standard cubic meter, which includes value added tax.

The hike is the sixth increase in PNG prices from 2021 and the first in 2022.