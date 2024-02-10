Telangana Budget: Revanth Reddy-led govt proposes to spend Rs 53,196 cr for 6 poll guarantees

The newly elected Congress government presented its budget with an outlay of Rs 2.75 lakh crore for the financial year 2024-25. Within the Budget, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka allocated Rs 2.01 lakh crore for revenue expenditure and Rs 29,669 crore for capital expenditure.

The Revanth Reddy-led government proposed to spend Rs 53,196 crore, about one-fourth of the total revenue expenditure, for implementing six key guarantees. The Government has started the implementation of free bus travel for women with a monthly expenditure of Rs 300 crore and also doubled the coverage under Arogya Sri to Rs 10 lakh from Rs 5 lakh.

For Gruha Jyoti, which proposes to offer a free power supply of up to 200 units to all eligible households, the government has made a provision of Rs 2,418 crore in the budget. The total allocation to Transco and distribution companies, which implement 24-hour free power supply to farmers, now stands at Rs 16,825 crore.

The interim budget, which is the first for the new Congress government after assuming office in December 2023, allocated Rs 19,746 crores for agriculture and Rs 28,024 crores for irrigation.

The Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department got lRs 40,800 crore and Rs 21,874 crore, respectively. About Rs 13,313 crore was earmarked for the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes Welfare. Similarly, Rs 8,000 crore was allocated to the Backward Classes Welfare and another Rs 2,262 crore for Minorities Welfare.

The BC welfare budget included Rs 1,546 crore for the construction of buildings for the BC residential schools. The Education department was given Rs 21,389 crore which included Rs 500 crore for improvement of infrastructure in all the universities including the Osmania University and the Medical and Health sector had been given Rs 11,500 crore.

Separately, Rs 1,000 crore was given for the construction of new buildings for SC schools and another Rs 250 crore for the construction of buildings for schools meant for STs. Likewise,

The State made a provision of Rs 19,746 crore for the agriculture department, which included a review of the Rythu Bandhu and implementation of Rythu Bharosa involving payment of investment support of Rs 15,000 an acre to eligible farmers.

About Rs 28,024 crore was allocated to the Irrigation department for the year with a focus on completion of that could be completed with lesser expenditure and bring more land under irrigation.

Before the elections, the Congress released its poll manifesto promising six guarantees which intended to "help realise the dream of Bangaru Telangana". Thesix guarantees proposed -- "Mahalakshmi", "Rythu Bharosa", "Gruha Jyothi", "Indiramma Indlu", "Yuva Vikasam" and "Cheyutha".

Mahalakshmi:

> Monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500 for women.

> Gas cylinders at a cost of Rs 500.

> Free travel for women on TSRC buses throughout the state.

Rhythu Bharosa:

> Farmers and tenant farmers will receive Rs 15,000 annually.

> Agricultural laborers will receive Rs 12,000 per year.

> A Rs 500 bonus for paddy crop.

Gruha Jyothi:

> Eligible households will receive 200 units of free electricity.

Indiramma Indlu:

> House site allocation and Rs 5 lakh for those without their own homes.

> 250 sq yards plot for all Telangana movement fighters.

Yuva Vikasam:

> Students will receive Vidya Bharosa Cards worth Rs 5 lakh.

> Telangana International Schools will be established in every mandal.

Cheyutha:

> Monthly pension of Rs 4,000 for the elderly.

> Rs 10 lakh insurance coverage under the Rajiv Arogyasri scheme.

