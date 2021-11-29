12 Opposition MPs suspended from Rajya Sabha for remainder of winter session

Twelve Opposition MPs (Members of Parliament) were suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the remainder of the Winter Session on account of 'unruly behaviour' during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

According to the official order, the MPs were "wilfully obstructing the business of House through their, unprecedented acts of misconduct, contemptuous, unruly, and violent behaviour and intentional attacks on security personnel on the last day of 254th Session of Rajya Sabha (Monsoon Session) i.e. 11th August, 2021"

The MPs have been suspended from the service of Rajya Sabha for the remainder of the 255th Session (Winter Session) under rule 256 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Rajya Sabha:

The twelve Opposition MPs that have been suspended from the Rajya Sabha include six MPs from the Indian National Congress, two MPs from the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), two MPs from Shiv Sena, one MP from the Communist Party of India (Marxist and one MP from Communist Party of India.

The twelve suspended MPs are:

Elamaram Kareem (CPM)

Phulo Devi Netam (INC)

Chhaya Verma (INC),

Ripun Bora(INC)

Binoy Viswam (CPI),

Rajamani Patel (INC)

Dola Sen (TMC),

Shanta Chhetri (TMC)

Syed Nasir Hussain(INC),

Priyanka Chaturvedi (Shiv Sena),

Anil Desai (Shiv Sena),

Akhilesh Prasad Singh (INC).

Commenting on her suspension from the Rajya Sabha, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, said, "From District Court to Supreme Court, an accused is heard even there, lawyers are provided for them too, sometimes Govt officials are sent to take their version. Here our version wasn't taken."

"If you see the CCTV footage it has been recorded how male marshals were jostling female MPs. All of this on one side & your decision on the other? What kind of unparliamentary behaviour is this?," asked Chaturvedi.

Later, Leaders of Opposition parties issued a statement over the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs. Read here:

Leaders of Oppn parties unitedly condemn the unwarranted & undemocratic suspension of 12 MPs...Floor leaders of Oppn parties of RS will meet tomorrow to deliberate on future course of action to resist authoritarian decision of Govt & defend Parliamentary democracy:Joint Statement pic.twitter.com/NuvrMsQVDE — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2021

What had happened

On August 11, some Opposition MPs climbed on the tables of Rajya Sabha officials, waved black cloth and threw files when the House began a discussion on farmers' protest against new reform laws. The Opposition and Centre have blamed each other for the commotion.

Some of the Opposition MPs were accused of manhandling marshals amid the ruckus in the Rajya Sabha. However, the Opposition said that the marshals had assaulted the protesting MPs including female members.

