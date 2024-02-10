'22 Jan was the beginning of great India': Amit Shah on Ram Mandir opening

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that January 22, the day Ram Temple in Ayodhya was inaugurated, marked the beginning of Bharat's new journey. Speaking on the Ram temple issue in the Lok Sabha, Shah said India cannot be imagined without Lord Ram. He highlighted that the Supreme Court in its verdict said it “showed India’s secularism”.

"22 January was the beginning of great India... Those who imagine a country without lord Ram do not know our country well and they represent the days of colonialism. I want to say that those who don't know their history end up losing their identity... 22 January will be a historic day for the years to come...It was the day that fulfilled the hopes & aspirations of all Ram devotees," Amit Shah said.

He added: "Consecration of Ram temple ended long agitation since 1528 and legal fight since 1858."

The Union Home Minister said: "A 300-year dream realised under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and PM Modi and the BJP delivered what they promised."

"No one can read the history of this country by ignoring the Ram Mandir movement. Since 1528, every generation has seen this movement in some form or the other. This matter remained stuck for a long time. This dream had to be fulfilled during the time of the Modi government," Shah noted.

He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for observing the 11-day fast before Ram Mandir opening. Talking about PM Modi's leadership, Shah said: "The country chose a sarvgun sampann leader. rior to PM Modi's leadership, the country was directionless."

Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are set to discuss the construction of the “historic” Ram temple and the January 22 Pran Pratishtha (consecration ceremony) of the idol of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on Saturday, which is the last day of the Budget session.