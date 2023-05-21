After Karnataka, Congress eyes Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh; calls meeting on May 24

Bullish after Karnataka win, Congress seems to be focusing on other poll-bound states in the country ahead of the big 2024 Lok Sabha election as the grand-old-party has called for a meeting of its leaders from various states.

According to a report by NDTV, the Congress party has called a meeting of leaders from Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, on May 24 to strategise for upcoming Assembly elections. These states will go to polls at the end of this year.

The report, citing sources, also revealed that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will chair the meeting.

Currently, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in power in Madhya Pradesh while the Congress is in power in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. Telangana is governed by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (formerly known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi).

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

Congress won a decisive mandate in the Karnataka Assembly election, winning 135 of the 224 seats, ousting the BJP from power. The BJP was a distant second with 66 seats and the JD(S), which had hoped to play the kingmaker, was down with just 19 seats.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi thanked all leaders and party workers and said the party has opened mohabbat ki dukaan (a shop that sells love) in the state.

"The Congress fought for the issues of the poor. We fought the Karnataka battle with love. Nafrat ki bazaar (market of hate) has now been shut and shops of love have opened," he said while addressing a press conference in New Delhi.

"This is the victory of Karnataka. We have made five promises, we will fulfill them all," he added.

The party is hoping to capitalise on former party president Rahul Gandhi's massive pan-India foot march "Bharat Jodo Yatra" which it says has re-energised its cadre base.

Congress credited the yatra for the Karnataka win.

Also Read: PM Modi, Rishi Sunak review India-UK FTA progress; to deepen cooperation on trade and investment