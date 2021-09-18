Amarinder Singh resigns as chief minister of Punjab

Congress veteran Amarinder Singh on Saturday resigned as chief minister of Punjab, capping months of a power tussle that had polarised the ruling party in the state headed for elections in just about four months.

"I feel humiliated...," Singh told reporters outside the Punjab Raj Bhawan after submitting his resignation to the governor.

He submitted his resignation along with that of his council of ministers, his media adviser said.

Singh's resignation came hours before a crucial meeting of the Congress Legislature Party on Saturday evening.

"The thing is that this is the third time the party called the MLAs.

You have an element of doubt on me.... I feel humiliated," he told reporters.

"I have resigned," he said, adding that the Congress can make anyone the leadership trusts the chief minister.

Asked about his future course of action, he said, "As far as my future politics is concerned, there is always an option and I will use that option when time comes."

"I am in the Congress party. I will talk to my supporters and decide future course of politics," he said.

Singh said he decided this morning to resign from his post and that he had spoken to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and informed her about his decision.

Singh was accompanied by his wife and MP Preneet Kaur and son Raninder Singh when he submitted his resignation to Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

"I am proud to accompany my father to Raj Bhawan when he submits his resignation as CM of Punjab and leads us as head of our family into a new beginning," Raninder Singh said in a tweet earlier.