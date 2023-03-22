'Amritpal Singh spent 45 minutes in gurudwara, changed clothes, took priest's phone': Report

Radical Sikh preacher and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh spent at least 45 minutes in the gurudwara on Saturday, the same day when the Punjab Government launched a major crackdown against him.

On March 18, Amritpal turned up at the gurudwara at about 1 pm and stayed there for 45 minutes, according to a report by The Indian Express.

Ranjit Singh, the priest of the Nangal Ambian gurudwara, told the daily that he was worried when Amritpal and his men came to his gurudwara as he thought they came to create a ruckus. Amritpal was accompanied by four men when he reached the gurudwara.

He further revealed that one of the four men with Amritpal said that they needed clothes to go to a "programme."

“I was surprised but I did what they said and got my son’s clothes,” Ranjit Singh told the daily.

As per the account of the priest, Amritpal's men inquired about the 'mahaul' (situation) on the phone but that did not raise any suspicion at that time. Amritpal asked the priest if he could use his (priest's) phone. He took his phone and returned it shortly and left.

Amritpal Singh has been declared a fugitive after he gave cops the slip on Saturday after an intense car chase through Jalandhar district.

Punjab Police on Tuesday said that they have arrested 154 people for disturbing 'peace and harmony' in the state, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Headquarters Sukhchain Gill informed.

While sharing different looks of Amritpal, IGP appealed to people to disclose the whereabouts of the fugitive.

Divulging more details, the IGP said that Jalandhar Rural Police have recovered a Brezza car (PB02-EE-3343), which was used by Amritpal to escape, when police teams were chasing his cavalcade on March 18, reported ANI.

“It has come to fore that Amritpal Singh and his aides have also changed their clothes in one Gurdwara Sahib in village Nangal Ambia and absconded from there on two motorcycles,” he said.

