Amritpal Singh’s getaway bike recovered 45 km away from Jalandhar

Khalistani leader and fugitive, Amritpal Singh’s bike, that he used to escape from Punjab, was found 45 km away from Jalandhar. Cops recovered the Platina bike from Darapur area. It was found abandoned on the banks of the canal in Darapur area.

Amritpal Singh has been found to have changed vehicles, clothes and then escaped on a bike with his aides. According to Punjab Police, Amritpal Singh was initially in a Mercedes when he was being chased by cops, following which he escaped to Shahkot in a Brezza. He eventually changed his clothes inside a gurudwara and escaped on the bike.

As the search for Singh entered the fifth day, Punjab Police reached Amritpal Singh’s house on Wednesday to question his family and his mother. His wife Kiran Deep Kaur was also questioned by two DSP officials at Jallupur Kheda.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand Police conducted a combing operation at gurudwaras, hotels and in areas on the Indo-Nepal border.

The Punjab Police has also released a set of possible seven avatars of Amritpal Singh, including clean-shaven and bearded looks with different turbans. The police invoked the National Security Act (NSA) that allows preventive detention of anyone who could threaten national security or public order against Amritpal Singh and the four people who helped him flee.

Amritpal Singh’s uncle and two aides were flown to Assam on Tuesday. Four of his arrested associates were taken to the Dibrugarh Central Jail on Sunday.

The crackdown comes a month after Amritpal Singh and his supporters stormed a police station to release one of their aids. Over 100 associates of Amritpal were arrested and arms and ammunitions meant for the ‘Anandpur Khalsa Front’ were seized.

Also read: 'Amritpal Singh spent 45 minutes in gurudwara, changed clothes, took priest's phone': Report

Also read: Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh has links with proscribed Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda: Sources