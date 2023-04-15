scorecardresearch
Amritpal Singh's main aide Joga Singh arrested in Punjab's Sirhind

Joga Singh, known as the main aide of Amritpal Singh, the chief of 'Waris Punjab De', has been arrested by the Punjab police from Sirhind

Joga Singh, known as the main aide of Amritpal Singh, the chief of 'Waris Punjab De', has been arrested by the Punjab police from Sirhind

According to a statement from Narinder Bhargav, DIG Border Range, Joga Singh, known as the main aide of Amritpal Singh, the chief of 'Waris Punjab De', has been arrested by the Punjab police from Sirhind on Saturday. The arrest comes as milestone progress in the ongoing investigation into the activities of 'Waris Punjab De' and its leadership.

He further said that Joga Singh was arrested in a joint operation of Amritsar-rural and Hoshiarpur police. Joga Singh was with Amritpal from March 18 to 28, according to police.

On March 27, Joga Singh brought Amritpal Singh back to Punjab, according to Satinder Singh, SSP-rural, Amritsar. Joga was in charge of a Dera in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, and was a native of Ludhiana.

"This is the person who took Amritpal from the time he was reported absconding, beyond Delhi, gave him shelter and then brought him back to Punjab. He wasn't booked under NSA (National Security Act). He will be produced in the Hoshiarpur court. Joga Singh's intention was to stay low in some areas of Haryana," Bhargav said at a press conference.

Amritpal Singh and the members of his 'Waris Punjab De' group were the targets of a major police crackdown last month. On March 18, the radical Sikh preacher managed to escape from the police's net by switching vehicles and altering his appearance. He is still on run today.

On Friday, two men were detained on suspicion of harbouring Amritpal Singh. According to the police, the arrested men were identified as Rajdeep Singh of Babak village in Hoshiarpur district and Sarbjit Singh of Jalandhar. On Friday evening, Rajdeep Singh and Sarbjit Singh both were presented before the on-call magistrate and sent on a one-day police remand.

Published on: Apr 15, 2023, 6:15 PM IST
