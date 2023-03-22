Anti-Modi posters: Delhi Police registers over 100 FIRs, arrests 6 people; AAP says 'peak of dictatorship'

Over 100 FIRs have been registered by the Delhi Police after thousands of posters against Prime Minister Narendra Modi were found in the national capital. As per sources quoted by India Today, two printing presses received an order of one lakh such posters. The posters reading 'Modi hatao desh bachao' were pasted on the walls in various parts of the Indian capital.

On Tuesday, Delhi Police had also intercepted a van following which over 10,000 objectionable posters were seized and removed from some areas. However, the name of the printing press was missing from these posters.

Special CP Deependra Pathak told news agency ANI that so far 6 people have been arrested for the objectionable posters. "Delhi Police registered 100 FIRs while 6 people were arrested for objectionable posters, including those against PM Narendra Modi across the city. The posters didn't have details of the printing press. The FIR was filed under sections of the Printing Press Act and Defacement of property Act," Pathak said.

He also told ANI that the van was intercepted and few arrests were made as soon as it left the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office.

The Aam Aadmi Party took to Twitter questioning the FIRs. The party called the act 'peak of Modi government's dictatorship' and asked what was objectionable in the posters. "Dictatorship of Modi government is at its peak. What is so objectionable in this poster that Modi ji filed 100 FIRs for putting it? PM Modi, you probably do not know but India is a democratic country. So scared of one poster! Why?," the tweet read.

मोदी सरकार की तानाशाही चरम पर है‼️



इस Poster में ऐसा क्या आपत्तिजनक है जो इसे लगाने पर मोदी जी ने 100 F.I.R. कर दी?



PM Modi, आपको शायद पता नहीं पर भारत एक लोकतांत्रिक देश है।



एक पोस्टर से इतना डर! क्यों? pic.twitter.com/RLseE9Djfq — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 22, 2023

