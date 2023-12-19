Arvind Kejriwal will attend pre-planned Vipassana camp from Dec 19-30: Raghav Chadha on ED summons for Dec 21

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi liquor policy case, will continue his plan to go for a 10-day Vipassana meditation session, confirmed fellow AAP leader Raghav Chadha. Chadha said that the AAP supremo’s Vipassana camp plan was scheduled in advance and that legal advice is being taken from leaders.

Kejriwal has been practicing Vipassana, an ancient Indian meditation technique in which the practitioners abstain from any means of communication for an extended period of time to restore mental well-being, for a long time and has been to several such camps, including in Bengaluru and Jaipur.

The AAP leader goes for a 10-day Vipassana course every year. This year’s course is scheduled from December 19 to 30.

Meanwhile, the ED summoned the Delhi CM to appear before it on December 21 in connection with a money laundering case in the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy. This is the second summon for Kejriwal. He was previously asked to appear before the probe agency on November 2.

Kejriwal had skipped the November summon and called it illegal and politically motivated. He was also questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Delhi liquor case in April.

BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani took a dig at the Delhi CM on Sunday and said that there is no guarantee how long he will be able to stay away from jail. Speaking at the 'Naveen Shahdara Jila Karyakarta Sangam' in Delhi, Irani said, "I know you (BJP leader Manoj Tiwari) and the district president have no expectations from the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government...The person who has already sent half of his Cabinet to jail, there is no guarantee on how long he will stay out..."

She was referring to AAP leaders Satyendar Jain, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh who are behind bars. While Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh were arrested in connection with the same excise policy case, Satyendar Jain was put behind bars for a money laundering case probed by the ED.

Raghav Chadha said that the BJP is afraid of Kejriwal and is trying to weaken him. "If today, Satyendar Jain, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh join BJP, they will welcome them with drums and get the cases closed," he said.

Also read: ‘No guarantee how long he will stay out of jail': Smriti Irani on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Also read: ED summons CM Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in Delhi liquor policy case on Dec 21