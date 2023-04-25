Atiq Ahmad’s brother-in-law suspended as govt doctor

Atiq Ahmad’s brother-in-law Akhlaq Ahmad, a government doctor in Meerut, has been suspended by the Health Department, news agency PTI reported on Tuesday. In April, Akhlaq Ahmad was apprehended for allegedly sheltering and offering money to the accused in the February 24 killing of Umesh Pal — a key witness in the 2005 murder case of BSP MLA Raju Pal.

Akhlaq Ahmad has been suspended following the orders of the government, Meerut Chief Medical Officer Dr Akhilesh Mohan told the news agency. He said Akhlaq was posted as a paediatrician at the Bhavanpur Community Health Centre at Meerut.

Akhlaq was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police’s Special Task Force (STF) on April 1 from the Nauchandi and was taken to Prayagraj. He not only provided shelter to the accused in the Umesh Pal murder case but also gave them money when they reached Meerut after the murder, sources told PTI.

Umesh Pal and his police security guards Sandeep Nishad and Raghvendra Singh were shot dead on February 24 outside Pal’s home in Prayagraj’s Dhoomanganj. Based on a complaint lodged by Umesh Pal’s wife Jaya Pal, a case was registered at Dhoomanganj police station against Atiq Ahmad, his brother Ashraf, wife Shaista Parveen, two sons, aides Guddu Muslim and Ghulam, and nine others.

Also Read: Ex-Punjab CM and Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal passes away at 95