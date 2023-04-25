Ex-Punjab CM and Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal passes away at 95

Former Punjab Chief Minister and Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal passed away on Tuesday. He was 95. Badal served as the chief minister of Punjab five times. He died at Fortis Hospital in Mohali, confirmed the personal assistant of his son and party president Sukhbir Singh Badal. His mortal remains will be shifted from Mohali to Badal village on Wednesday morning.

Badal was admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali more than a week ago after he complained of uneasiness while breathing. He was in the ICU when he breathed his last. In a medical bulletin issued on Monday evening, Fortis said, "Parkash Singh Badal continues to be under close observation in the medical ICU (Intensive Care Unit)."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was extremely saddened by the passing away of Parkash Singh Badal. "He was a colossal figure of Indian politics, and a remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to our nation. He worked tirelessly for the progress of Punjab and anchored the state through critical times," he said.

Extremely saddened by the passing away of Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji. He was a colossal figure of Indian politics, and a remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to our nation. He worked tirelessly for the progress of Punjab and anchored the state through critical times.

The Prime Minister said Parkash Singh Badal's passing away was a personal loss for him. "I have interacted closely with him for many decades and learnt so much from him. I recall our numerous conversations, in which his wisdom was always clearly seen. Condolences to his family and countless admirers," he said.

Badal served as the chief minister of Punjab from 1970-71, from 1977-80 and from 2007-2017. He was also the youngest politician to have ever held the office of CM in Punjab. Born in December 1927 in Punjab's Abul Khurana, Badal began his political career in the 1950s as a member of the Akali Dal. He served as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) of Punjab multiple times and was first elected as the chief minister of Punjab in 1970.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Prakash Singh Badal was a political stalwart who played a significant role in Punjab politics for many decades. In his long political and administrative career, Singh said, he made several noteworthy contributions towards the welfare of farmers and other weaker sections of our society.

Badal Sahab was the son of soil who remained connected to his roots, all his life. I fondly remember my interactions with him on several issues.



I'm deeply anguished by his demise. His demise is a personal loss to me. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family and supporters. Om Shanti!

