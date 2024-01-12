Ayodhya Ram temple inauguration: ‘BJP can’t give certificate of good or bad Hindu,’ says Congress’ Sachin Pilot

Ayodhya Ram temple inauguration: Senior Congress leader, Sachin Pilot, stated on Thursday that no political party can provide a certificate on someone’s devotion. His comments were made in the context of Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury refusing the invitation to attend the Ram Temple consecration ceremony, accusing BJP of turning it into a 'political project' for electoral gains.

During his maiden visit to Chhattisgarh as the party's state in-charge, Pilot clarified that the All India Congress Committee is not supportive of the politics surrounding this issue. He also emphasized that religion is a personal choice and that the BJP has no authority to categorise any Hindu as good or bad. Pilot asserted that everyone has their own beliefs and there is no need for permissions or invitations in this regard.

"The BJP cannot give a certificate of good Hindu or bad Hindu. We all have our own beliefs. There is no need for anyone's permission or invitation for this," Pilot added.

Pilot claimed that the economic disparity between the rich and the poor has escalated over the decade under BJP's rule. He alleged that national assets are being transferred to private entities. He also accused the government of introducing three laws against farmers and deceiving the youth through the Agniveer military recruitment scheme. He pointed out the public's distress over demonetisation and GST.

Pilot stated his confidence in the Congress's performance in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, asserting that they will focus on people-centric issues, contrasting the BJP's strategy to appeal to emotions. Despite the defeat in the recent Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, he affirmed that the morale within the Congress remains unshaken.

Sachin Pilot stated that the party has a strong presence in every tehsil and division, and its members have committed to a vigorous campaign. The Congress-led opposition bloc INDIA is causing worry for the BJP, he said, highlighting that the constituent parties of this bloc collectively secured two-thirds of the vote share in the 2019 general elections.

