Bihar CM Nitish Kumar apologises for his remarks on population control, says 'I take back my words'

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar apologised on Wednesday after his comment on the importance of women's education to control the population raised a storm on Tuesday with the opposition BJP tearing into him.

"I apologise and take back my words...," he said.

Emphasising the importance of education among women to control the population, Kumar put forward a vivid description in the assembly of how an educated woman can restrain her husband during sexual intercourse, which was termed as "most misogynistic, vulgar and patriarchal".

"The husband's acts led to more births. However, with education, a woman knows how to restrain him... this is the reason the numbers (of births) are coming down," he said in a rustic style, as per news agency PTI.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla lashed out at Kumar for his remarks. "The language used by Nitish Kumar inside the assembly is most vulgar, indecent, most misogynistic, sexist and patriarchal," Poonawalla said.

"This is the mindset of the chief minister of Bihar... Kumar has become a bekabu babu from shushan babu. Imagine what will be the plight of women of Bihar if such a language is spoken in the Bihar assembly," he added.

Poonawalla demanded that the chief minister step down.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday said it "vehemently condemns" Kumar's remarks in the Assembly on the importance of women's education to control the population and demanded his apology.

"Such remarks are not only regressive but also egregiously insensitive to women's rights and choices. Bihar's chief minister should issue an apology to women across the country for these deeply offensive remarks," NCW said on X.

Nitish Kumar was denied entry into the assembly amidst protests by BJP legislators.

(With agencies inputs)

