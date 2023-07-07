scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Politics
BJP gears up for polls, appoints election in-charges for Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, MP, Telangana

Feedback

BJP gears up for polls, appoints election in-charges for Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, MP, Telangana

The BJP has announced Prahlad Joshi as the election in-charge in Rajasthan, Om Prakash Mathur in Chhattisgarh, Prakash Javdekar in Telangana and Bhupendra Yadav in Madhya Pradesh.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The BJP is hoping to retain power in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, and win back power in Chhattisgarh and Telangana. The BJP is hoping to retain power in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, and win back power in Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday announced election in-charges for four poll-bound states: Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh.

Here are the details:

Rajasthan

Union minister Prahlad Joshi has been appointed as the election in-charge for Rajasthan. He will be assisted by former Gujarat deputy CM Nitin Patel who is appointed as co-incharge.

Chhattisgarh

Union minister Om Prakash Mathur has been appointed as the election in-charge for Chhattisgarh. He will be assisted by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya who is appointed as co-incharge.

Telangana

Union minister Prakash Javadekar has been appointed as the election in-charge for Telangana. He will be assisted by Sunil Bansal, General Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party who is appointed as co-incharge.

Madhya Pradesh

Union minister Bhupendra Yadav has been appointed as the election in-charge for Madhya Pradesh. He will be assisted by Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The BJP is hoping to retain power in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, and win back power in Chhattisgarh and Telangana. The elections in these four states are scheduled to be held later this year.

Also Read: Odisha train accident: CBI arrests 3 railway employees

Published on: Jul 07, 2023, 8:36 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement