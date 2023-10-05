BJP shares new poster portraying Rahul Gandhi as 'new age Ravan'; Congress says 'won't be intimidated'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday launched an all-out attack against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The party shared a poster portraying him as "new age Ravan", whose "aim is to destroy India".

"The new age Ravan is here. He is Evil. Anti Dharma. Anti Ram. His aim is to destroy Bharat," the BJP wrote on X (formerly Twitter), sharing a poster of Rahul Gandhi in which the party characterised him as the new age 'Ravan'.

The poster also linked the Congress MP to George Soros, a Hungarian-born American financier, philanthropist, and activist who has been accused of interfering in India's internal affairs to destabilise the country.

The poster shared by BJP says, "Ravan.. A Congress party production... Directed by George Soros".

The new age Ravan is here. He is Evil. Anti Dharma. Anti Ram. His aim is to destroy Bharat. pic.twitter.com/AwDKxJpDHB — BJP (@BJP4India) October 5, 2023

Reacting to it, the Congress party slammed the Centre and questioned the intent of the "atrocious graphic". "What is the real intent of an atrocious graphic portraying Rahul Gandhi as Ravan by the BJP’s official handle? It is clearly intended to incite and provoke violence against a Congress MP and a former President of the party, whose father and grandmother were assassinated by forces that want to divide India," Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said on X.

"It is one thing for the PM to give evidence daily of being a pathological liar and of suffering from a narcissistic personality disorder. But for him to get his party to produce something this obnoxious is not just completely unacceptable, but is downright dangerous. We will not be intimidated!," he added.

What is the real intent of an atrocious graphic portraying @RahulGandhi as Ravan by the BJP’s official handle? It is clearly intended to incite and provoke violence against a Congress MP and a former President of the party, whose father and grandmother were assassinated by forces… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) October 5, 2023

In June this year, the BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of meeting people who are funded by the Hungarian-American businessman during his US visit.

“The leaders of BJP and our workers have received information that an FIR has been lodged against a BJP leader for taking a stand regarding Rahul Gandhi’s US visit. There are unanswered questions. Did he meet Sunita Vishwanath? We all know about (American businessman) George Soros’ intention to destabilise the democratically elected government in India,” Irani said.

She was referring to the FIR lodged against BJP IT Cell national Convenor Amit Malviya in Karnataka. Irani further expressed concern about Rahul Gandhi’s interactions with individuals and organisations funded by George Soros, such as the Global Vice President of the Open Society Foundation, who accompanied him during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka.

