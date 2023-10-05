Meta partners with ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, Threads 

Meta has announced a partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC) to expand the coverage of the ICC World Cup that is being hosted in India. The new partnership, according to Meta, is the largest-ever creator campaign for any ICC tournament. During the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Meta will arrange access to various creators to provide behind-the-scenes coverage as well as interactions during, before, and after the matches.

Super 50 Creators

The campaign will involve more than 500 creators who will cover the tournament on Meta’s platforms – Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Threads. Among these creators, a special group of 50, known as the ‘Super 50’, will have unprecedented access to matches, including pre-and post-match field access, interactions with commentators and ambassadors, and more.

Meta claims that the ‘Super 50’ creators hail from different regions of India. The platform claims that the diversity of creators will ensure that every match will be covered in a unique way, in their city, and in their language. In addition to the ‘Super 50’, numerous other creators will attend matches and share their experiences with their audiences.

Paras Sharma, Director and Head of Content and Community Partnerships at Meta India claims that this campaign has the potential to revolutionize cricket fan engagement. He said, “The ICC is always looking for ways to reach new fans, and Meta’s platforms are a fantastic way to do that. It has been great to work with Meta on this project, to find unique and creative ways to bring the sport we all love to even more people across the world. We can’t wait to see the unique perspectives these creators will bring to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup and help make it the greatest cricket event ever.”

Finn Bradshaw, ICC Head of Digital, also shared his enthusiasm for reaching new fans through Meta’s platforms. He said, “Apart from ‘Super 50’, where creators have exclusive access to various opportunities, there will be many other creators attending matches and sharing their experience with their audiences. These experiences will bring a flavor of them attending matches, but also of their city and the fan following that exists in their city. This will be shared across their Reels, WhatsApp Channels, Instagram Broadcast Channels and Threads.”

