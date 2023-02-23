'Blows, plastic bottles, apples': After chaotic night, Delhi MCD house adjourned till tomorrow morning

Amid heavy sloganeering and ruckus, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) house was adjourned till Friday without electing any of the standing committee members.

The House met at 8.30 am on Thursday but was adjourned for an hour amid sloganeering. The House reconvened at 9.30 am but was adjourned till 10 am on Friday shortly afterwards.

Here is a timeline of what has happened so far:

1. Several members of the BJP and AAP had on Wednesday night exchanged blows and hurled plastic bottles at each other in the chamber of the MCD House, on a day the city got its new mayor Shelly Oberoi.

2. Newly elected Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Wednesday accused BJP councillors of trying to attack her during the Standing Committee elections of MCD. "BJP Councillors just tried to attack me while I was conducting the Standing Committee elections, as per Supreme Court orders! This is the extent of BJP’s Gundagardi that they are trying to attack a woman Mayor," the Mayor tweeted.

Watch | Who is Shelly Oberoi, the new Mayor of Delhi; check details

3. The ballot box was thrown and ballot papers were torn and I was attacked, Oberoi alleged.

4. The chaos erupted during the election for the members of the standing committee when BJP alleged that some councillors were taking photographs of the ballots through their mobile phone, which is a violation of secret ballot.

5. Following an uproar, BJP demanded that all the votes cast so far be rejected and fresh elections are conducted.

6. "I got hit in the back with a bottle, and there were apples and other things being flung around in the air during the commotion. It was unimaginable," Raja Iqbal Singh, former North Delhi mayor said, as per PTI.

7. Seven candidates are in the fray for the six members of the standing committee. Aamil Malik of Sri Ram Colony ward, Raminder Kaur from Fateh Nagar ward, Mohini Jeenwal of Sundar Nagari ward and Sarika Chaudhary of Daryaganj ward, are AAP's candidates. Kamaljeet Sehrawat from Dwarka-B ward and Pankaj Luthra from Jhilmil ward are BJP's candidates. Independent councillor Gajender Singh Daral, who later joined the BJP, is also a candidate.

8. For 17 years, the BJP looted the people of Delhi by sitting in the MCD and now when the people defeated them, they looted the ballot box for the standing committee elections, said Manish Sisodia amidst the ruckus.

9. AAP's Oberoi on Wednesday emerged victorious in the mayoral poll, defeating BJP's Rekha Gupta by a margin of 34 votes. AAP's Aaley Muhammad Iqbal was elected as the deputy mayor.

10. "The goons lost, the public won. Today in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the people of Delhi won and hooliganism was defeated. Congratulations to the people of Delhi on being elected mayor of @OberoiShelly," tweeted Arvind Kejriwal.

(With agency inputs)

Also Read: India's potential in green energy is like a goldmine, invest here, urges PM Modi



Watch | What is the 'Delhi Snooping Case' under which MHA has given go-ahead to prosecute Manish Sisodia?