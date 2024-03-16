BRS MLC K Kavitha produced before court in Delhi excise policy case

BRS leader K Kavitha was produced in Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Saturday morning in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. Kavitha was arrested from her Hyderabad home by the Enforcement Directorate on Friday evening and brought to the agency's headquarters in Delhi around midnight for further questioning in the case.

Kavitha has been produced before the court of special judge MK Nagpal. The ED officials have requested the court to remand her for custodial interrogation in the money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

Before her appearance in the court, Kavitha said: “It's an illegal arrest, will fight it out.”

Kavitha, 46, is the daughter of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief and former Telangana CM Chandrashekar Rao.

Speaking about her arrest, former Telangana minister KT Rama Rao, who is her brother, posted on X: "Abuse of power and institutional misuse to settle political scores is something that has become increasingly common with BJP government in last 10 years. ED needs to answer the Supreme Court on the inordinate rush to arrest when the matter is very much sub-judice and up for review in a couple of days, on the 19th of March. What's even more appalling is the ED undermining its own undertaking given to the Hon'ble Supreme Court. Justice shall prevail and we will continue to fight legally."

The ED questioned Kavitha thrice last year in this case and again summoned her this year but she did not depose citing a Supreme Court direction that allowed her protection from any coercive action.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had claimed that Kavitha was linked to a "South Group" lobby of liquor traders, who were trying to play a larger role under the now scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

It alleged that one of the accused in the case, Vijay Nair, received kickbacks to the tune of at least Rs 100 crore on behalf of the AAP leaders from the "South Group", allegedly controlled by Sarath Reddy, Kavitha and Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy.