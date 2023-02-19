CBI accepts Manish Sisodia's request for extra time in Delhi liquor case questioning: Latest updates

In a recent development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia, in connection with an alleged scam related to the issuance of licenses for the sale of liquor in the national capital. CBI has asked Sisodia to appear before them for questioning on February 19, 2023. CBI has now accepted Sisodia's request to defer his questioning to a later date.

Here are the latest updates on the case:

Sisodia has sought more time from the probe agency to appear for questioning citing that he received the notice a day before and is busy in the final stages of Delhi's budget process.

His deferment request has now been accepted by the CBI in a case linked to alleged corruption in the scrapped liquor sales policy. No new date has been fixed yet.

The deputy CM said earlier on Sunday that he is "not afraid of getting arrested and is not running away from any questions, but it shouldn't be at the cost of the people of Delhi."

I will visit the CBI office by the end of February, whenever they (CBI) will call me. Being the Finance Minister of Delhi, preparing the budget is very important, so I have requested to shift the date. I have always cooperated with these agencies: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia pic.twitter.com/YBv5RFOBeb — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2023