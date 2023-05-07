'Congress made fun of me when...': PM Modi's turmeric quip in Karnataka

During his final campaign rally on Sunday before the May 10 Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress party of making fun of him for promoting turmeric as an immunity booster during the COVID-19 pandemic. The rally took place in Karnataka, where Modi urged the people to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to make the state number one among Indian states.

“Congress made fun of me when I said turmeric is an immunity booster during covid; they didn't insult me but turmeric farmers,” Modi said.

Modi addressed the rally at Hubballi after visiting the famous Srikanteshwara temple, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is connected to the mythological context of 'Vishapaan' (Shiva drinking venom). Referring to the Congress party's criticism of his turmeric remark, Modi said, "The way Congress abused me in Karnataka and poured venom on me, Lord Srikanteshwara gave me the strength to bear it."

Expressing his gratitude to the people for their blessings and affection towards him during the campaigning in Karnataka, Modi called it his biggest asset. He concluded his speech by urging the people to come out and vote on May 10, saying, "Now, you take the baton."

Earlier that day, Modi participated in an eight-kilometre roadshow in Bengaluru, where he campaigned for the BJP. The roadshow began with Modi paying floral tributes to the statue of Kempegowda, the founder of Bengaluru, and passed through parts of east and central Bengaluru, touching about half a dozen Assembly segments.

Later, addressing a public rally in Shivamogga, Modi took a dig at the Congress party by stating that the "scared" party brought in Sonia Gandhi for campaigning in the election after its "lies did not work."

The election in Karnataka will take place on May 10, and the votes will be counted on May 13.