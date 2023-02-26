Delhi Liquor policy case: Manish Sisodia at CBI office for questioning; says 'not afraid of going to jail'

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday arrived at the CBI office in central Delhi's Lodhi Road for questioning in the Delhi liquor policy case.

Sisodia left his residence today surrounded by AAP workers who had gathered to express their support. He visited Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Delhi's Raj Ghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi before arriving at the CBI office.

The Deputy CM, who also holds the Finance portfolio in the Delhi Cabinet, was originally summoned last Sunday but he sought deferment of his questioning citing the ongoing Budget exercise, following which, the CBI had asked him to appear on February 26.

Here are the top five points so far:

1. The CBI on Sunday began its second round of questioning of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case. The AAP leader was earlier questioned on October 17.

2. Ahead of his questioning, the deputy chief minister told reporters that he was not afraid of going to jail. "When I left my job as a journalist, my wife supported me and even today, my family is standing by my side. My workers will take care of my family if I get arrested," he said, according to PTI.

3. Security was beefed up outside Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's home with four-layer barricades and Rapid Action Force (RFA) deployed ahead of the scheduled CBI questioning in the liquor policy case. Section 144 has been promulgated in South District and entry towards CBI offices is regulated to ensure law and order. (Image: PTI)

4. Delhi Police detained Delhi Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Gopal Rai, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, among other party leaders on Sunday as CBI began questioning Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

#WATCH | AAP MP Sanjay Singh and other party leaders detained by Delhi Police for protesting outside CBI office.



Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is in CBI office for questioning in connection with liquor scam case. pic.twitter.com/nfdLJvdJ91 — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2023

5. Delhi's recently elected Mayor Shelly Oberoi also reached the CBI headquarters on Sunday to extend her support to Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

The agency will reportedly question Sisodia on various aspects of the excise policy, his alleged links with liquor traders, and politicians, and claims made by witnesses in their statements.

What is the Delhi liquor scam?

The investigation relates to the now-withdrawn Delhi liquor sales policy introduced in 2021. Lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena had recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy.

It is alleged that the Delhi government's policy to grant licences to liquor traders favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP.

"It was further alleged that irregularities were committed including modifications in Excise Policy, extending undue favours to the licensees, waiver/reduction in licence fee, the extension of L-1 license without approval etc."

"It was also alleged that illegal gains on the count of these acts were diverted to concerned public servants by private parties by making false entries in their books of accounts," a CBI spokesperson had said, as per PTI.

A Special CBI Court previously allowed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to interrogate Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain in the alleged liquor scam case.

(With agency inputs)

Also Read: Delhi liquor scam: Manish Sisodia’s CBI questioning today; 10 points

Watch | Gujarat Budget 2023-24: Free cooking gas, no new tax. Check key announcements

