'Diplomatic diamond': S Jaishankar gets huge praise on 'X' for UNGA address

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar is in the news for his recent United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) speech wherein he said that political convenience should not determine responses to “terrorism, extremism and violence”. He also said that respect for territorial integrity and non-interference in internal affairs “cannot be exercises in cherry-picking”.

Jaishankar’s remarks come as diplomatic tensions between India and Canada have hit an all-time high after Canadian PM Justin Trudeau said that Ottawa had “credible allegations” that linked Indian government agents to the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 18 this year in British Columbia.

Trudeau also called onto India to cooperate with an investigation into Nijjar’s murder. India had designated Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020. "Canada has shared the credible allegations that I talked about on Monday with India. We did that many weeks ago. We are there to work constructively with India. We hope that they engage with us so that we can get to the bottom of this very serious matter," he told a news conference.

Social media users on X formerly Twitter were in awe of Jaishankar’s recent UNGA address. Netizens were of the opinion that the External Affairs Minister sent India’s message to Canada loud and clear without actually naming the country.

“EAM Jaishankar is a diplomatic diamond, brilliantly representing Bharat on the global stage. S Jaishankar seems to have used extremely decent language in his address but message has been sent loud & clear. Jaishankar said a lot without saying anything,” a user wrote. “Absolutely! It's wonderful to see leaders addressing important global issues like vaccine equity, climate action, and responsible use of market power. Let's strive for a fair and sustainable future for all. Kudos to EAM Dr S Jaishankar for speaking up (sic)! ” yet another user said.

EAM Jaishankar is a diplomatic diamond, brilliantly representing Bharat on the global stage. Jaishankar seems to have used extremely decent language in his address but message has been sent loud & clear. Jaishankar said a lot without saying anything.

Absolutely! It's wonderful to see leaders addressing important global issues like vaccine equity, climate action, and responsible use of market power. Let's strive for a fair and sustainable future for all. Kudos to EAM Dr S Jaishankar for speaking up!

wow, what a fantastic, timely and perfect speech. As I said earlier, a true Rock-Star :-) We are all very proud of you sir.

A perfect address , roaring like a lion.

You are the best in what you do. India is proud to have you as a diplomat and political leader.

Awesome address with pragmatic issues and more importantly, a loud & clear message to expand UNSC to make it more inclusive & representative of greater population of the world. Also a message to the global North that the days of its hegemony are over!

Simply overwhelming

Not only his UNGA address, Jaishankar was also in the news for his comments on India-Canada tensions and Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s killing. The External Affairs Minister also addressed questions about the India-Canada row and the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar at a Council of Foreign Relations event in New York.

A journalist sought Jaishankar’s response to the latest reports suggesting that intelligence inputs were shared among the Five Eyes regarding Nijjar’s killing. “I’m not part of The Five Eyes, I’m certainly not part of the FBI. So, I think you’re asking the wrong person,” he quipped.

Commenting on the India-Canada row, Jaishankar said, “We told the Canadians that this is not the government of India's policy. If you have something specific and if you have something relevant, let us know. We are open to looking at it. The picture is not complete without the context in a way.”

These comments also augured well with netizens as one of the users hailed Jaishankar as a “diplomatic wizard” whereas another user said they had goosebumps when they saw Jaishankar tackle “such difficult and loaded questions”.

“Smoothly done. Didn’t even realise when he put the boot on the other foot,” another user wrote. “Dr Jaishankar, the diplomatic wizard, crafts his words with the precision of a surgeon, sending a message from India to Canada that’s so smooth, it could put maple syrup on a samosa (sic)!” another user said.

“I literally had goosebumps watching Dr S Jaishankar ji tackle such difficult and loaded questions so deftly. We are indeed blessed to have our Bharat Maa in such capable hands. Thank you so much Sir, and you truly are an inspiration of millions like me,” a user noted.

