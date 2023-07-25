'East India company, Indian Mujahideen': PM Modi hits back at INDIA Opposition alliance, calls it 'directionless'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday came down heavily on the Opposition over the continued ruckus in Parliament during the last few days over the Manipur issue. PM Modi attacked the newly-formed alliance INDIA and said that he had never seen such a “directionless Opposition”.

As many as 26 Opposition parties have formed an alliance ahead of the 2024 general elections and termed it INDIA or the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance.

At a key BJP Parliamentary party meet on Tuesday, PM Modi said that merely using the word 'India' would not work as the “East India Company had also used India and India was also in the name of Indian Mujahideen”.

The Opposition has sunk deep in despair and is directionless, he said, according to Union minister Pralhad Joshi. Its conduct suggests that it has reconciled to remain in opposition for a long time, Modi reportedly said.

What's happening in the Parliament?

Over the last few days, the Opposition has been demanding that PM Modi makes a statement on the Manipur issue in Parliament first before a debate on the matter can be taken up.

The BJP has insisted that it is willing for a discussion and Home Minister Amit Shah will reply to it, asking the opposition to not set any precondition.

Fresh outrage broke out in violence-hit Manipur after a viral video of two women being paraded naked in Kangpokpi district surfaced online. The video, from May 4 (a day after violence broke out in the northeastern state), showed the two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked and groped by a group of men. They were marched towards a paddy field, where one of them was allegedly gang-raped.

So far, a total of six arrests have been made in the case.

Congress President hits back

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, in response to the PM's comment on Tuesday, said, “We are asking for a debate on Manipur but PM Modi is talking about East India Company.”

#WATCH | LoP Rajya Sabha & Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament, says, "So many representatives are giving notices under 267 in Parliament. We are talking about Manipur, but the Prime Minister is talking about East India Company" pic.twitter.com/rCpfn8JHPO — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2023

More than 160 people have lost their lives and several were injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

(With PTI inputs)

