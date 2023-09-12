ED conducts fresh searches in money laundering case against TN minister Senthil Balaji

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted fresh searches in connection with its ongoing money laundering investigation against Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji and others. The raids were being conducted at the residences and office premises of people who are close to the minister in Coimbatore, Karur and Tiruchi. Balaji is currently in Puzhal central prison after he was arrested by the ED on June 14 after raids at his official residence and office in secretariat.

In June, Balaji was questioned and arrested by the ED following money laundering allegations in a job-for-cash scam when he was the state Transport Minister during the previous AIADMK government.

Following his arrest, the minister had instantly after his arrest whined of chest pain and was taken to Omandurar government hospital from where it was diagnosed that he had three blocks in his Coronary artery and doctors preferred a surgery to remove the blocks.

Balaji had, however, insisted on conducting the surgery in a private hospital and moved the Madras High Court for the same and got a favourable order. He was operated upon at Kaveri hospital and after his recovery he has been lodged at the medical ward in Puzhal central prison.

On Monday, a sessions court in Chennai ordered issuing of notice to the ED on a bail petition filed by Balaji. Principal Sessions Judge S Alli, who issued the notice to the ED, posted to September 15, for further hearing of the case.

The ED has also conducted raids on the premises of Tamil Nadu higher education minister and senior DMK leader, K. Ponmudi.

When the bail petition came up for hearing, advocate N Ramesh, appearing for ED, sought time to file a counter affidavit. Advocate D R Arun Kumar, appearing for Balaji requested the court to fix a short date for the next hearing. Following this, Judge Alli posted the case to September 15 for further hearing.

