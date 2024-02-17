Ex-Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, son may join BJP ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024

Kamal Nath, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, and his son Nakul might join the BJP, sources told India Today on Saturday. The speculations of a party switch started after Congress leader Nakul Kamal Nath removed the party name and symbol from his social media bio. Nakul’s move further sparked rumours that Kamal Nath may also join the BJP.

Kamal Nath is reportedly upset as he was not consulted by the party leadership before the Congress nominated Gwalior-Chambal politician Ashok Singh for the Rajya Sabha elections.

On the other hand, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said that he is confident Kamal Nath would never leave the party. Kamal Nath in January had rubbished that he may join the ruling BJP. But had said that political leaders are free and not bound to be associated with any outfit.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath is in Delhi for further discussions, as per reports.

Madhya Pradesh BJP chief VD Sharma on Friday claimed that some Congress leaders were upset with the party’s leadership over some issues, News 18 reported.

Kamal Nath was the 18th CM of Madhya Pradesh but held the office for ony 15 months. Chhindwara is Kamal Nath's stronghold. He has held the seat for nine consecutive terms. In the 2019 elections, despite the BJP's victory in the other 28 seats in the state, Nakul Nath managed to secure a win from Chhindwara.