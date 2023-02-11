Former Haryana minister Dharambir Gaba dies aged 91

Former Haryana minister Dharambir Gaba died on Saturday at the age of 91.



He had been suffering from illness for some time.



As news of his death spread, a large number of people visited his residence in Sector 15 to pay their last respects.



Congress MP Deepender Hooda and former minister Sukhbir Kataria paid tributes to Gaba, a four-time MLA who served as a minister in the Bhajan Lal-led government in Haryana.



A Congress leader said he was a veteran of the party and made immense contributions to the development of Gurugram.



He was popular among the people of Gurugram, particularly the Punjabi fraternity.



His last rites were performed at Rambagh cremation ground in Madanpuri in the afternoon.

Also Read: Elon Musk vows to remove 'corrupt' legacy verified blue checks from Twitter