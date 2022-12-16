Gujarat election results: 'If AAP wasn't there, we would have beaten BJP,' says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday has said that his party would have won the recently concluded Gujarat Assembly elections if the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) "had not been put up as a proxy".

The Congress leader was addressing the media in Jaipur about his party's win in the Himachal Pradesh election as his ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra completed its 100th day. He said, "BJP used its full organisational capability, but we (Congress) beat them."

He added, "And frankly, in Gujarat, if AAP had not been put up as a proxy and had it not been used to target the Congress party, we would probably beat the BJP there as well."

AAP had contested the 2017 Gujarat election, too, but all its 39 candidates lost badly.

In the Gujarat election, Congress could only manage to win 17 seats while the AAP won 5 seats. The BJP won the polls decisively with 156 seats. The party has been winning in the state since 1995 after a tough contest with Congress this time.

As per Rahul Gandhi, the BJP was "spewing hatred" in the country but "brotherhood and love would prevail". He said that the yatra reminded him of brotherhood in the country, which he thought was lost in the recent past.

The leader said, "The day the Congress understands in depth who it is and what it stands for, it will win every election it faces."



