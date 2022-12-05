Gujarat elections 2022: PM Modi casts his vote, pitches for BJP's record term in the state

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday cast his vote during the second phase of the Assembly elections in Gujarat, and said the state's people listen to everybody, but it is their nature to accept what is true.

"The people of Gujarat are discreet. They listen to everyone and it is their nature to accept what is true. And according to that nature, they are also voting in large numbers. I am also very thankful to the voters of Gujarat," he said.

He also congratulated the Election Commission for conducting the polls in a "spectacular manner" and raising the prestige of India's democracy in the whole world. PM Modi also added that the voters of Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and Delhi celebrated the "the festival of democracy" with great enthusiasm.

"For the celebration of democracy, I heartily congratulate the citizens of the country and greet them. I also heartily congratulate the Election Commission," he said after casting his vote. The Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh were held last month and the municipal polls in Delhi took place on Sunday.

Modi arrived at the polling station at Nishan High School in Ranip locality of Ahmedabad city at around 9.30 am to exercise his democratic right.

In the morning, the Prime Minister also put a tweet encouraging voters to step out and vote. "Urging all those who are voting in Phase 2 of the Gujarat elections, particularly the young voters and women voters to vote in large numbers," he said.

"There are also by-polls taking place in different parts of India. I urge those whose seats are witnessing these by-polls to turnout in large numbers and vote," he tweeted.

The final phase of Assembly elections is currently underway in Gujarat for 93 constituencies across 14 districts in the central and north regions of the state. The first phase was held on December 1 across 89 seats. Meanwhile, the counting of votes will be taken up on December 8, Thursday.

(With inputs from PTI)

